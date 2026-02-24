South Africa: Former Justice Minister Brigitte Mabandla Halted TRC Cases, Ex-NPA Official Tells Khampepe Commission

23 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Like an archaeological dig where artefacts are gently brushed and scraped to view, the Khampepe Commission into TRC prosecution delays is surgically unpicking the provenance of the travesty of delayed justice.

Former high-ranking National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official Dr Silas Ramaite testified on Monday that former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla had instructed him to halt all investigations stemming from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

At the resumption of the Khampepe inquiry into TRC prosecution delays, Ramaite also revealed that former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi had interfered with the work of the NPA, accusing it of seeking to target ANC leaders for prosecution.

Around 400 TRC-related dockets that were being investigated were suddenly "dumped" at the office of the Directorate of Special Operations (also known as the Scorpions) on the instruction of Selebi. These were later transferred to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, the inquiry heard.

"My response was that the dockets were still under investigation and that once complete we would take a decision whether to prosecute or not. I was not happy. It cut through prosecutorial independence," said Ramaite.

Concerning Mabandla's instruction to halt TRC investigations, Ramaite told the evidence leader, advocate Vas Soni, "I was surprised. I was not happy with the involvement of the executive."

Outside mechanisms

Ramaite was appointed in 2001 as Special Director of Public Prosecutions by the then inaugural NPA...

