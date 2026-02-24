South Africa: Lesufi Under Pressure As Water Crisis Drags On

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi admitted Meadowlands still has water problems linked to the Doornkop reservoir and said engineers will fix it urgently.

Democratic Alliance provincial leader Solly Msimanga blamed poor governance and lack of maintenance for potholes, sinkholes and crumbling infrastructure across Gauteng.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his 2026 State of the Province Address at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg under heavy pressure.

Residents and opposition parties want answers about the ongoing water crisis.

In 2025, Lesufi named 13 key problem areas in the province. These included water shortages, cable theft and vandalism, broken traffic lights, potholes, crime, electricity problems, a shortage of schools and unemployment.

One year later, many of these problems remain.

Frustration has boiled over in areas like Coronationville, Melville and Midrand. Residents took to the streets. They burnt tyres and blocked roads to get the government's attention.

Leboga Leera, 27, is one of many residents hit hard by water shortages.

She told Scrolla.Africa she has not had running water for the past month. The situation has affected her work and daily life.

Leera moved to Meadowlands in early 2025 to be closer to her job as a freelance writer. She wanted to save money on transport.

"I spend only R70 on my return trip from work to Meadowlands. In the Vaal I would spend R100 per day, and more hours on the road," said Leera.

She pays R1,100 in rent and about R1,500 for food and toiletries each month.

Like many South Africans, she has no savings. "I'm barely surviving with the money I get," she said.

Leera has already missed more than 15 days of work because of the water crisis. Her family lives in the Vaal. She says moving back home could cost her job.

"My travel time is going to double up and all my salary will go towards transport. I can't risk that," she said.

In his address, Lesufi said Soweto has seen progress in restoring water, except for Meadowlands and nearby areas supplied by the Doornkop reservoir.

Additionally, to permanently resolve these issues, R760 million has been allocated to upgrade of infrastructure.

He said: "Our engineers have assured us that this will be addressed urgently."

Democratic Alliance provincial leader Solly Msimanga said residents have suffered under Lesufi's government.

He blamed decaying and collapsing infrastructure on poor governance and lack of maintenance.

"Roads are littered with potholes and sinkholes, causing a danger to motorists and pedestrians," said Msimanga.