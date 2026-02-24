South Africa: Qualified Security Guard Earns R150 for Full Day

23 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Palesa Matlala
  • Sello Selebe, a 46-year-old security guard registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, says he earns R150 after waiting and working long hours at stadium events.
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced a R1.5 billion Labour Activation Programme investment, saying it created over 30,000 training and workplace opportunities.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is doing better than the rest of the country when it comes to jobs.

Speaking at the State of the Province Address, Lesufi said Gauteng outperformed the national trend. He said the province accounts for nearly 70% of job gains in the past year.

But for Sello Selebe, 46, the reality looks very different.

Selebe is a qualified security guard. He is registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

He struggles to find steady work.

Like many others, he is hired on a contract basis to work at soccer matches and other big events at stadiums.

They wear black and white uniforms so people can easily identify them.

Selebe told Scrolla.Africa they work under very tough conditions.

"On the day of the event we arrive at the stadium at 11am for the game which will start at 3:30pm. All this time we are sitting and waiting to only earn R150," said Selebe.

He said during summer many guards faint because of the heat. They often do not eat until much later in the day.

"Security guards don't have jobs and the money we make is little. Imagine a grown man like me roasting in the sun to get R150," he said.

Selebe supports his family and says he cannot afford to turn down any job.

He said he feels some relief that the soccer break "is over for now and I get called for jobs".

On Friday, Lesufi and Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhoszana Meth announced a R1.5 billion investment under the Labour Activation Programme.

According to Lesufi, "this has unlocked over 30 000 high-impact training and workplace opportunities".

But for Selebe, those promises feel far away.

He says he has lost hope of ever finding stable, full-time work.

