Southern Africa: SADC Emergency Response Team Joins Madagascar to Inspect Health Infrastructure Following Tropical Cyclone Gezani

The Southern African Development Community Emergency Response Team (ERT) has joined the Government of the Republic of Madagascar, together with key humanitarian partners, to conduct a high-level inspection of health infrastructure in Toamasina I and Toamasina II following the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Gezani, which made landfall on 10 February 2026.

The joint mission was led by Honourable Managna Morina, Minister of Health of the Republic of Madagascar, and brought together representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), alongside other humanitarian responders.

During the inspection, the Minister highlighted the urgent need for coordinated support from health partners to assist affected communities and restore essential health services. She emphasised the Government's commitment to strengthening disease surveillance systems to prevent potential outbreaks, particularly waterborne diseases that often follow flooding and underscored the importance of prioritising access to clean water, sanitation, and vaccination services.

The Minister further stressed the urgent need to reconstruct damaged hospitals and clinics, while supporting temporary health facilities to address immediate health needs and ensure uninterrupted access to essential care.

The assessment mission aimed to evaluate the extent of structural damage, identify urgent priorities and determine the resources required to restore services. Significant damage was observed in several critical service areas, including operating theatres, emergency rooms and intensive care units, as well as to vital medical equipment. Shortages of essential medicines were reported and disruptions to vaccine cold chain systems were noted due to prolonged power outages, further compounding the crisis.

Humanitarian partners have initiated immediate response measures and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the rehabilitation of damaged health infrastructure, restoration of medical equipment and essential supplies and the repair of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) systems.

Tropical Cyclone Gezani has significantly disrupted health service delivery in Toamasina, damaging critical infrastructure and leaving vulnerable communities at increased health risk. The Government of Madagascar, together with regional and international partners, remains committed to restoring services swiftly and building back a more resilient health system capable of withstanding future climate-related shocks.