South Africa: Trevor Noah Learnt About Economics By Being a Taxi Driver

Mzansi's favourite son (sorry, Siya) believes that investing in the arts can be the GDP quantum leap the country needs. And he learned that from owning and driving a minibus taxi - the jury is still out about whether it was a Quantum, Hiace or Sprinter.

"I was a taxi driver for like a year and a half of my life in Johannesburg... I was lucky enough I owned my own taxi, so it was a rare privilege to be a taxi driver/owner," Trevor Noah told a silent audience at the opening cocktail evening at the Standard Bank African Markets Conference 2026.

The Emmy-winning host, comedian and chief questions officer of Microsoft noted: "One of the things that was amazing about being a taxi driver is (that) you very quickly learn the correlations between what you were investing in and where your money was coming from."

He explained the direct market effects of capex: "I knew if I bought the right sound system, the school kids were going to come into my taxi."

"The money you would make after school would change dramatically, depending on how many subwoofers you have in the back."

Taxinomics at scale

It was a lot to take in, especially after the supreme jester gave only one short and sharp quip in response to a power failure that struck as he took the stage: "I'm sorry, I travel with load shedding so that I always feel at home wherever I go."

In...