Uganda: Tension Mounts in Nsowe Forest As Investors Clash With Pastoralists

Tension is escalating in Nsowe Central Forest Reserve following violent clashes between licensed tree-planting investors and groups of pastoralists accused of illegally occupying government forest land.

The confrontations have reportedly led to widespread destruction of planted trees, assaults on workers, and property losses estimated at billions of shillings.

Nsowe Forest, covering roughly 4,635 hectares in Gomba District, had suffered heavy degradation over the years due to pastoralist encroachment, including cattle grazing and clearing for farming.

In 2017, the government, through the National Forestry Authority (NFA), allocated 2,885 hectares to private investors to restore the degraded forest with eucalyptus and pine trees.

The remaining 1,750 hectares were allocated to 175 residents already living within the forest, each receiving 25 acres on condition that they plant trees.

Since then, investors have planted trees on 2,308 hectares and continued with restoration activities.

However, new groups of pastoralists -- some allegedly from Rwanda, Gulu, Tanzania, Sango Bay, and neighbouring districts such as Kyankwanzi -- have reportedly invaded the forest, cutting down young and mature trees, grazing cattle, and establishing temporary camps.

Investors Report Heavy Losses

Denis Mulindwa, a licensed tree planter, said his young trees were entirely destroyed.

"What is happening is deliberate sabotage. A group of pastoralists invaded my land, destroyed my trees and even built camps there," Mulindwa said.

Another tree planter, Asaph Besigye, reported losses worth Shs60 million after his nursery beds were destroyed and alleged that some encroachers are armed.

"They beat up my workers, destroyed seedlings worth Shs60 million and cut down trees. Some of them move with guns, including AK-47 rifles. What are we supposed to do?" Besigye questioned.

James Byaluhanga, chairperson of the affected investors, estimates total losses now stand at approximately Shs10.5 billion.

He further claims that suspects are sometimes released from police custody under orders from senior security officials.

The investors are appealing to President Museveni to personally intervene and are calling for investigations into the alleged involvement of political actors allegedly facilitating the pastoralists' settlement in the forest.

Gomba District Chairperson Geoffrey Kiviri acknowledged the gravity of the situation, suggesting that some politicians could be backing the encroachers for political gain.

"The investors are operating legally under government agreements. Over 65% of the forest has already been restored. Government needs to act and return these pastoralists to where they came from," Kiviri said.

When contacted, John Kibuuka, NFA Mpanga Forest Sector Manager overseeing Gomba, Mpigi and Butambala districts, declined detailed comment, saying the matter is already before the President.

Once heavily degraded, Nsowe Central Forest Reserve had begun regaining forest cover through eucalyptus and pine plantations.

However, the renewed encroachment threatens to reverse years of restoration and could undermine the government's broader environmental protection agenda.