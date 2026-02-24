South Africa: Sibiya Tells Commission He Never Got Impalas From 'Cat' Matlala

Police witness Witness F told the Madlanga commission he arranged meetings between Sibiya and Matlala and organised the impala delivery.

Political fixer Brown Mogotsi will appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee but wants his own security detail and expenses covered.

Deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya denied at the Madlanga commission that he received 20 impalas from Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Anonymous police witness Witness F however told the commission he helped arrange meetings between Sibiya and alleged Big 5 cartel leader "Cat" Matlala.

He said Matlala visited Sibiya's office to raise a complaint about a police healthcare contract. Witness F said he later organised the delivery of 20 impalas, bought by Matlala, to Sibiya's home.

Sibiya denied everything. He said Witness F was never at the office meeting and the impalas were never delivered. He said he had asked Witness F only to help find one female impala.

"I requested [Witness F] ... to assist me in sourcing a suitable female mate as he had indicated he knew several individuals who farmed with bucks," he said.

Text messages shown to the commission told a different story. They showed Witness F and Matlala discussing the delivery, and Witness F sending Sibiya a pin location.

Sibiya said he stepped back once he saw Matlala's name come up.

"I just kept quiet and said: 'This is not what I need,' and I left it at that. They were never delivered," he said.

He told the commission he had met Matlala five times. The first was in January 2024, over a lease dispute linked to a police healthcare contract.

Meanwhile, political fixer Brown Mogotsi is set to appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. He wants his own security detail present and for Parliament to cover the cost. The committee tried to subpoena him, but Speaker Thoko Didiza overruled that decision.

Mogotsi survived what was reportedly an attempt on his life in November last year. He is said to have acted as a go-between for then police minister Senzo Mchunu and Matlala.

At the Madlanga commission, Mogotsi claimed KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had been recruited by the CIA.