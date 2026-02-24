South Africa: Tembisa Protests Over Electricity Cuts, Shut Schools and Block Roads

Tembisa residents blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks on Monday, protesting electricity disconnections and tariff increases by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said Ekurhuleni will stop disconnections, restore electricity to qualifying households and review its indigent policy and outstanding debt.

Residents in Tembisa took to the streets on Monday, blocking major roads with burning tyres and rocks to protest electricity disconnections, tariff increases and termination notices issued by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Johanna Mabelebele from Hospital View said her 12-year-old granddaughter could not go to school because it was closed.

"Her school is closed, so there is nothing we can do for now," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mabelebele said she hoped a nearby retailer would open if they needed basic supplies.

Jabu Msimango from Xubeni could not get to his job in Rosebank. There were no taxis running from Oakmoor train station, and Rev R T J Namane Drive, two streets from his home, was blocked.

"This is about the people whose electricity has been cut off," he said. "But also, the electricity increases have been steep, it is unaffordable."

The protests followed disconnections to non-paying customers. Termination notices were later issued to more households.

In a statement dated 22 January 2026, Mayor Xhakaza said the city would halt pre-termination and termination letters and suspend disconnections for registered indigent and deemed indigent households until Friday, 27 February.

He said the city would also restore electricity to qualifying households, review its indigent policy and begin a process to scrap outstanding debt for verified indigent residents.

Roads blocked include Andrew Mapheto Drive, Dan Nkabinde Drive, Brian Mazibuko Drive, Phomolong Road and Rev R T J Namane Drive, cutting off access to the M57, R21, Midrand, Kempton Park and Tembisa Hospital.

Officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, Public Order Policing and SAPS are on site monitoring the situation.