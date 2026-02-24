African Union Summit Elevates Water and Sanitation As Central Pillar of Agenda 2063

African Union (AU) leaders convened in Addis Ababa for the 39th AU Summit under the theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Achieving Safe Sanitation Systems to Realize the Goals of Agenda 2063." The summit marked a historic milestone as water and sanitation were prioritized for the first time as the central theme of the Union's annual gathering of Heads of State and Government.

The summit, held from 11-15 February 2026, recorded high-level attendance and strong political commitment, underscoring the continent's resolve to address one of Africa's most foundational development challenges.

The AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) H.E. Moses Vilakati emphasized the strategic importance of the theme: "It is estimated that over 400 million people in the African continent lack water for their daily livelihoods. And over 800 million still lack basic hygiene services. Compounding this is the persistent gap between required and available investment in water and sanitation. There is an annual shortfall of approximately US 30 billion to meet the SDG 6 targets. It is against these drivers and challenges that the African Union adopted the theme of the year as water and sanitation. This reflects a collective recognition of the strategic importance of water and sanitation as an essential element of human security, social stability and economic transformation on the continent."

A Foundational Shift in Continental Priorities

Unlike previous summits that primarily focused on peace, security, or education, this year's summit placed water and sanitation at the heart of Africa's development agenda. Leaders adopted an implementation framework to operationalize the theme throughout the year and unify Africa's position ahead of global engagements, including the upcoming UN Water Conference.

A key milestone was the launch of the Africa Water Vision 2063 and Policy, a strategic framework aligned with Agenda 2063 to guide water governance, infrastructure investment, and sanitation improvements across Member States. Mr. Harson Nyambe, Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy at the African Union Commission highlighted the progress made so far: "There has been improvement in the number of people who have access to clean water over the years, and sanitation numbers have also been improving. We are not yet there, but we are moving in the right direction."

Addressing Infrastructure and Climate Challenges

Despite progress, significant challenges remain. Financing gaps, competing national priorities, climate-related disasters such as droughts and floods, and inadequate infrastructure continue to limit full water access across the continent. "Our major challenge is infrastructure to take advantage of the water resources we have. Access to water across the continent requires cooperation among Member States and improved investment in water infrastructure," Mr. Nyambe stated.

The AU continues to support Member States through capacity building, policy development, knowledge exchange, and multi-country resilience programs, including initiatives funded by climate financing mechanisms to strengthen water sector resilience.

Integrated Approach: Water, Peace, and Prosperity

Leaders reaffirmed that water security is directly linked to peace, economic integration, and prosperity. Proper management of transboundary water resources was emphasized as essential to preventing conflict and ensuring equitable development.

The summit also reinforced complementary flagship initiatives, including disaster risk reduction programs, the multi-hazard early warning system, the blue economy strategy, and the Great Green Wall Initiative aimed at restoring degraded landscapes and creating green jobs.

Call for Collective Action

The African Union Commission reiterates that successful implementation requires collaboration among governments, regional economic communities, private sector actors, civil society, academia, and development partners.

As Africa advances toward the aspirations of Agenda 2063, the 39th AU Summit has positioned water and sanitation as a cornerstone for achieving inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a prosperous future for all Africans.