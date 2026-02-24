South Africa: Air Aware Youth-Led Conference to Amplify Youth Voices on Air Pollution and Clean Air Policy in Johannesburg

23 February 2026
South African Institute of International Affairs (Johannesburg)

On 26 February, SAIIA, the City of Johannesburg's Environment and Infrastructure Services Department and Breathe Cities will host the Air Aware: Youth-Led Conference.

On Thursday, 26 February 2026, the Youth Programme (Youth@SAIIA) at SAIIA, in partnership with the City of Johannesburg's Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD) and Breathe Cities, will host the Air Aware: Youth-Led Conference on Air Pollution Policy & Implementation at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.

Bringing together 200 delegates comprised of young people and government officials, policy experts, researchers, civil society leaders and young environmental advocates, the purpose of this event is to address the issue of air pollution. This conference builds on a year-long youth-led campaign delivered by Youth@SAIIA and supported by Breathe Cities to raise awareness about air pollution levels in Johannesburg and its impacts on the health and well-being of residents. While also raising awareness about key air quality priority areas in other areas, such as the Waterberg-Bojanala region in Limpopo.

On 10 February 2026, Youth@SAIIA and partners hosted the Air Aware: Pre-Conference Workshop on Air Pollution Policy and Implementation to equip young participants with the knowledge, tools and confidence to engage meaningfully in air quality policy discussions. It also enabled them to gather and communicate credible air quality evidence ahead of the upcoming conference and to co-produce a Youth Statement on air pollution and health impacts in Johannesburg, which will be presented to policymakers.

The Air Aware campaign has already engaged over 650 young people across Johannesburg through virtual learning sessions, capacity-building workshops and community-based air quality campaigns. Eight (8) Youth Air Champions have since led their own campaigns in schools, universities and within communities, documenting lived experiences and local air quality challenges.

'As young people, we are not just statistics in air quality reports - we are the ones breathing this air every day. Through the Air Aware campaign, we have shared our lived experiences, shared evidence and engaged our communities. Now we are stepping forward not only to raise awareness, but to shape the policies that affect our health and our future.' - Lehlohonolo Jack, Youth Air Champion.

This conference serves as a crucial intergenerational policy dialogue platform to align young people's lived experiences concerning air pollution and youth-led grassroots air quality advocacy with air quality policies. While the City's air quality policies aim to reduce emissions through targeted interventions in high-impact zones, young people are keen to contribute to decision-making processes through structured platforms, and this conference is one example of this.

A key insight from these efforts is clear: young people are ready to contribute solutions and need to be offered the right platforms to engage in policy development and implementation.

Air Aware: Youth-Led Air Pollution Awareness is a pilot programme implemented through Youth@SAIIA and funded by Breathe Cities, a global initiative delivered by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Clean Air Fund and C40 Cities, giving 14 cities globally the tools to take ambitious clean air action by expanding access to data and raising public awareness. The initiative educates and empowers young people on air quality and its health impacts, positioning them as key stakeholders in driving improved air quality management in the city.

