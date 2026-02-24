South Africa: How Parking Is Silently Fuelling South Africa's Housing Crisis

opinion

Free parking is the result of one of the most ill-conceived urban planning policies in modern South Africa. It has transformed our cities from vibrant and walkable into congested and unpleasant, while constricting housing supply and affordability. In effect, we are saying that housing cars is more important than housing our people.

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Cape Town reintroduced paid street parking. For some, this felt like a human rights violation. I recall a woman in a heated argument with a parking marshal over a R10 parking fee.

So accustomed to free parking, she felt entitled. Like a teenager whose allowance has been cut and been kicked out of the house. But, her entitlement is no surprise. Free parking is commonplace in South Africa, so we expect it.

But calling it free is a misnomer. While often free to users, parking is not free. In fact, it is so expensive that, at first glance, free parking seems odd in our free market economy.

This is an account of how off-street parking requirements (or just "parking requirements") can ruin our cities.

What are parking requirements?

Parking requirements regulate how much parking every land use in a city is required...