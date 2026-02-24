South Africa: How Parking Is Silently Fuelling South Africa's Housing Crisis

23 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marko Kiessling

Free parking is the result of one of the most ill-conceived urban planning policies in modern South Africa. It has transformed our cities from vibrant and walkable into congested and unpleasant, while constricting housing supply and affordability. In effect, we are saying that housing cars is more important than housing our people.

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Cape Town reintroduced paid street parking. For some, this felt like a human rights violation. I recall a woman in a heated argument with a parking marshal over a R10 parking fee.

So accustomed to free parking, she felt entitled. Like a teenager whose allowance has been cut and been kicked out of the house. But, her entitlement is no surprise. Free parking is commonplace in South Africa, so we expect it.

But calling it free is a misnomer. While often free to users, parking is not free. In fact, it is so expensive that, at first glance, free parking seems odd in our free market economy.

Free parking is not a glitch in the system, but rather a result of one of the most ill-conceived urban planning policies in modern South Africa. A policy that over decades has transformed our cities from vibrant and walkable into congested and unpleasant - and simultaneously constricting housing supply and affordability.

This is an account of how off-street parking requirements (or just "parking requirements") can ruin our cities.

What are parking requirements?

Parking requirements regulate how much parking every land use in a city is required...

