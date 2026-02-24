Tanzania: Date Palm Cultivation Set for Commercial Take-Off

Dodoma — TANZANIA has intensified efforts to transform date palm cultivation into a major commercial crop as part of a broader strategy to combat drought, strengthen food security and boost rural incomes.

The move follows the validation of a Draft Agricultural Training Manual on Date Palm Production in Tanzania, a landmark guide expected to shift the crop from scattered traditional growth to structured, large-scale commercial farming, particularly in semi-arid regions.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), convened a high-level twoday validation workshop in Dodoma over the weekend that brought together agricultural experts, policymakers and extension officers to refine the manual.

The initiative is being implemented under the project titled; 'Emergency and resilience-building support for smallholder farmers affected by drought through exploratory date palm cultivation in Tanzania,' financed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

TARI Mlingano researcher and National Project Coordinator for date palm farming, Dr Nicholaus Kuboja, said that although date palms naturally grow in Dodoma, Singida and Tabora regions, the crop has never been commercially developed despite its high economic potential.

"Date palm farming is new in its structured form. The crop exists, but it has not been cultivated scientifically or commercially. This project is about turning that potential into real economic value for Tanzanians," he said.

He noted that with changing climate patterns and recurring drought conditions, date palm presents a viable alternative crop capable of thriving in dry environments while generating sustainable income for farmers.

The manual has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and its key institutions, including the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC), Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) and Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA).

"It will serve as a national guide for extension officers, researchers and farmers across the entire date palm value chain, covering seed selection, irrigation, fertiliser application, harvesting, quality standards and marketing," Dr Kuboja said.

FAO technical specialist Tabu Likoko said Tanzania is already producing dates in small quantities but lacks structured commercial systems.

"Date palms can grow in many parts of the country, but producing high-quality commercial dates requires adherence to specific standards and proper management practices. That is why this guideline is critical," she said.

The validated manual is expected to become a key training tool supporting farmers in drought-prone regions, helping to diversify crops and strengthen climate resilience.

During his visit last year to the FAO project site at TARI Chambezi Substation in Bagamoyo, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Yahya bin Ahmed Okeish, reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Tanzania's agricultural transformation.

"We will continue providing technical assistance and empowering farmers to ensure Tanzania produces high-quality date palm products," he said.

FAO Country Representative in Tanzania, Dr Nyabenyi Tipo, said the partnership with Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in promoting sustainable date palm cultivation in central and northern Tanzania, particularly in Dodoma and neighbouring districts.

Through the Date Palm Farming for Food, Nutrition and a Better Life initiative, FAO and KSrelief are supporting smallholder farmers to adapt to climate change, improve food security and increase productivity.

The initiative aligns with Tanzania's national development agenda and contributes to global efforts towards Zero Hunger and Climate Action by promoting sustainable farming practices and enhancing rural livelihoods.