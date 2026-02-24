Kenya: Police Given 10 Days to Complete Probe On Cleric Suspected of Molesting 12 Minors

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been granted 10 days to complete investigations into allegations that an Imam in Othaya sexually abused 12 minors during madrassa classes.

The order was issued by Principal Magistrate Sandra Ogot at the Othaya Law Courts following an application by the prosecution seeking more time to finalize investigations against the cleric.

According to court documents, the suspect is accused of luring madrassa students aged between five and 14 years into committing indecent acts with him on diverse dates between 2022 and November 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the time of the alleged offences, the suspect was serving as Imam at the Othaya Community Muslim Mosque.

The case first came to light last year when parents of the alleged victims reported the matter at Othaya Police Station. However, investigators told the court that the suspect allegedly went into hiding shortly after the complaint was made.

The suspect was eventually arrested on February 20, 2026, at Naserian location in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Appearing before the court, DCI officer Hanafi Hamza said investigations were still ongoing and several critical steps remained incomplete.

"Your honour, I am yet to record statements from some of the victims and obtain their medical reports, P3 and Pre-hospital Care Report forms. I have also not obtained birth certificates of the minors and I have not recorded some of the parents' statements," Hamza told the court.

The investigating officer opposed the suspect's release, citing concerns that he is a flight risk and lacks a fixed place of abode.

He further argued that the suspect could interfere with witnesses due to his position of authority within the community.

Hamza also expressed fears over the suspect's safety, saying his release could pose a security risk and potentially jeopardize investigations.

"The respondent's security is also at risk and he may also jeopardise investigations. I therefore ask your honourable court to grant me 10 days to enable me to complete my investigations," he said.

Court Orders Detention

In her ruling, Magistrate Ogot allowed the DCI's application and ordered that the suspect be detained at Othaya Police Station until March 3, 2026, pending completion of investigations.

The matter is expected to be mentioned after the expiry of the 10-day period for further directions.