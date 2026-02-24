Zimbabwe/Botswana: Mighty Warriors Warned Against Complacency Ahead of Crucial Botswana Clash

Zimbabwe senior women's national team head coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has warned her players to guard against complacency when they face Botswana in their final COSAFA Cup Group B match on Tuesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa.

A victory for the Zimbabwe women's national football team will secure automatic qualification for the semi-finals of the regional tournament, which features the top teams from the three groups and the best overall runner-up.

The Mighty Warriors currently sit second in Group B with four points, level with leaders Zambia. Botswana are third with one point, the same as bottom-placed Eswatini.

Zimbabwe opened their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Eswatini before settling for a draw against Zambia, leaving qualification hopes firmly in their hands heading into the decisive final group match.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite Botswana's winless record so far in the tournament, Sibanda said, "For me, there really is no room for complacency; we have to treat every game as a cup final.

"We all want to give our best always, and we don't have to undermine our opponents.

"Football is practical, and everything is done on the field of play, so we do not win on paper," she said.

The team's COSAFA Cup campaign has also received a morale boost after the Zimbabwean government awarded each player US$2,700 in allowances for the tournament on Sunday.

Zimbabwe will be aiming to progress beyond the group stages for the first time since 2023, when they finished fourth overall.

The Mighty Warriors' best performance at the COSAFA Cup came in 2012, when they lifted the trophy on home soil, a historic achievement that remains unmatched.

With qualification within reach, Tuesday's clash presents a crucial opportunity for Zimbabwe to move one step closer to reclaiming regional glory.