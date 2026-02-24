Nigeria: Customs Vows to Surpass N9trn Target With Automation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is poised to exceed its revenue target of N9 trillion for the year with the automation of licenses and permits.

This move is expected to significantly reduce human interface and processing time, which have been major challenges for the Service in the past.

The automation of the licenses and permits process is meant to simplify and standardize the process of applying for, managing and renewing licenses and permits.

The event which was held in Lagos on Monday was to sensitize Freight Forwarders and Bonded Terminal owners, on the newly commissioned Automation processes.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service had set an ambitious N9 trillion as its revenue target for 2026, which is about N1.72 trillion above what it collected in 2025.

The Service, in January 2026, stated that it collected N7.281tn, which is one of its strongest financial performances in recent years.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who made this revelation at the event held in Lagos to sensitize stakeholders on the new automation process, stated that the flag off of the automation of licenses and permits is a direct response to the long-standing need to make NCS processes faster, more transparent, and easier for the people they serve.

The CGC who was represented at the event by the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, ACG Muhammad Babandede noted that for many years, stakeholders have had to deal with paperwork, long queues, and the uncertainty associated with manual processing.

According to him, the era of long queue and manual processes are coming to an end.

"This sensitisation exercise is being held across all zones from today. The goal is simple: to make sure that every Stakeholder understands the new automated system before it is implemented.

"For stakeholders, automation means that you will no longer have to go to a Customs office simply to apply for or renew a licence or permit. You will be able to do this from your office or even from your phone. It means your applications will be processed faster. It means you will be able to track the status of your application in real time. And it means that the process will be the same for everyone -- fair, consistent, and without the risk of error that comes with manual records.

"For the Service, automation means better record keeping, easier supervision, and the ability to serve more Stakeholders at once without increasing the burden on our officers" he said.

Also speaking, the Controller, Tariff and Trade of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Ngozika Anozie, in her welcome address stated that the entire process will bring about ease of doing business in the maritime sector, which according to her, will translate into a boost in the generation of the much-needed revenue for Customs and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Put simply: the benefits of automation of Licenses and Permits, are but not limited to the followings: Automation will save importers, clearing and forwarding agents the stress of acquiring or renewing their Licenses and Permits as they would be sitting in the comfort of their offices/homes to initiate and complete the process.

"Officers and men of License and Permit Unit, the bond seat unit of various Commands will also be saved some stress, as all their responsibilities would just be 'clicks' on the systems in front of their desks, as opposed to carrying loads of files from one table to another and from one office to the other," she stated.