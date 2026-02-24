Zimbabwe Shifts From Private Asphalt Dependence As Government Commissions New State-Backed Plant

Harare, Zimbabwe -- For years, Zimbabwe has relied heavily on private contractors and external suppliers to provide asphalt for its road construction and rehabilitation programmes, a model that often resulted in high costs, supply delays and uneven project implementation.

On Tuesday, the government signalled a strategic shift in that approach with the commissioning of the Skyline Asphalt Processing Plant, a move officials say will strengthen state capacity to produce asphalt locally and accelerate road works nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona described the facility as a critical intervention in Zimbabwe's infrastructure modernisation drive.

"For a long time, we depended largely on private companies for asphalt supply. This plant strengthens our internal capacity and ensures that rehabilitation projects move with speed and consistency," Mhona said.

Zimbabwe's road rehabilitation efforts have historically been constrained by procurement bottlenecks and fluctuating costs linked to outsourcing asphalt production. Government officials argue that decentralised, state-supported production will help stabilise supply and improve coordination of national road projects.

The Skyline plant is expected to produce up to 15 truckloads of approximately eight tonnes of asphalt per hour, a capacity authorities say will significantly reduce turnaround times in pothole patching and resurfacing works, particularly in urban centres such as Harare.

Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, said the plant marks the beginning of sustained momentum in road rehabilitation.

"The momentum has begun in earnest. It will not stop until all roads are tarred. By strengthening local production, we reduce costs, improve efficiency and guarantee consistent supply," she said.

Officials linked the commissioning to Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which prioritises infrastructure development as a driver of economic growth, trade facilitation and improved mobility.

Mhona said modernising the road network is central to the country's ambition of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.

"This is not just about infrastructure. It is about fulfilling our national vision. Under NDS2, we are ensuring every province benefits from quality, durable roads," he said.

Engineer Jaravani Kangara said the plant would have an immediate impact on addressing potholes and road surface deterioration, particularly in Harare, where traffic volumes are high, and maintenance demands have intensified.

"Asphalt is the key ingredient in road maintenance. With this plant operational, we expect potholes in Harare to be patched within a short space of time," Kangara said.

Members of Parliament present at the commissioning welcomed the development, describing it as a practical step toward decentralising asphalt production. Honourable Godwin Tavaziva, a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, said government reports indicate plans to establish similar facilities across Zimbabwe's provinces.

"If we have one plant per province, we significantly cut delays and reliance on external suppliers. That decentralisation will accelerate road works nationwide," he said.

Honourable Tichaona Karimazondo added that the plant's production capacity would dramatically improve rehabilitation timelines in both urban and rural areas.

The commissioning comes amid a wider infrastructure push that includes upgrades to major highways and interchanges under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 framework.

Government officials argue that bringing asphalt production closer to project sites complements ongoing construction works and strengthens maintenance capacity, ensuring damaged roads can be repaired more swiftly.

While it remains to be seen how quickly the plant will translate into visible improvements on the ground, authorities maintain that reducing dependence on private asphalt suppliers represents a structural reform aimed at enhancing efficiency, lowering costs and sustaining long-term road rehabilitation efforts.

The Skyline Asphalt Processing Plant is expected to begin supplying asphalt immediately, with priority given to critical road repairs in Harare before expanding to support projects in other provinces.