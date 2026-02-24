Liberia: Phebe Hospital Staff Stage Protest

Workers at Phebe Hospital in Bong County carried out their threat to shut down the Hospital's operation on Monday, February 23, 2026, as they staged a protest over salary disparities and what they describe as an unconducive working environment at the government-run referral facility.

The aggrieved workers say the protest is intended to draw the attention of President Boakai to what they termed as persistent mistreatment by the Phebe Hospital administration and delays by relevant government agencies in addressing salary increments.

According to the workers, significant disparities exist between employees performing similar duties, with some staff allegedly earning far less than their counterparts.

They also cited poor working conditions, including inadequate medical supplies and sanitation challenges, which they say are affecting service delivery.

The protesters have threatened to shut down the hospital administration if their concerns are not urgently addressed.

However, calm was restored on Monday evening following the intervention of Civil Servant Agency Director Josiah Joekai.

Dr. Joekai traveled to Bong County, where he convened a meeting involving hospital employees, county authorities, and health sector officials. The discussions, described by participants as candid and constructive, provided a platform for workers to present their grievances directly.

"We met with the aggrieved workers to enhance our understanding of what is happening at the entity," Dr. Joekai said following the engagement. "Government will work with the workers to address the issue of salary disparities in keeping with established policies and regulations."

The intervention produced immediate results, with workers agreeing to suspend their protest to allow room for dialogue. The decision has been widely welcomed by community members who feared that a prolonged shutdown would place vulnerable patients at serious risk.

County authorities praised the CSA's swift involvement, emphasizing that sustained engagement remains critical to preserving stability at the facility. Observers note that the situation at Phebe Hospital reflects broader systemic challenges within Liberia's public health sector, where issues of compensation and workplace conditions continue to surface.

For now, normal operations have resumed at Phebe Hospital, offering relief to patients and healthcare providers alike. However, the episode underscores the delicate balance within key public institutions, where unresolved workplace concerns can quickly escalate into crises with far-reaching implications.

Responding to the crisis, the Ministry of Health acknowledged the seriousness of the situation in a press release on Sunday. The Ministry noted that Phebe Hospital's management falls primarily to its governing partners--the United Methodist, Episcopal, and Lutheran churches--and called on them, along with the Hospital's Board, to act swiftly to resolve the standoff.

A team of senior ministry officials has been dispatched to the hospital to assess conditions and implement urgent measures to stabilize operations. While the Ministry recognized the validity of staff grievances, it urged health workers to put patient welfare first: "The lives and well-being of patients must remain paramount," the statement read, warning of the dangers of prolonged service disruption.

The Liberian government reaffirmed its support for national healthcare delivery and noted its ongoing financial subsidy to Phebe Hospital. Still, the crisis has reignited debate over deeper systemic issues in Liberia's health sector--especially around workforce motivation, compensation, and institutional sustainability.

As negotiations continue, residents of Bong County anxiously await a resolution through dialogue rather than disruption. For many, the stability of Phebe Hospital is not just a labor issue, it is a matter of life and survival.

Phebe Hospital serves as a major referral facility for central Liberia, providing healthcare services to residents of Bong and neighboring counties. The ongoing shutdown is disrupting medical services and endangering patients.

Meanwhile, many citizens, especially the caretakers of patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital, are calling for swift intervention by the national government and international partners to prevent service disruptions. http://

