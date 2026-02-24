Rwanda: What Next for Districts With High Stunting Rates?

Districts that have recorded persistently high rates of child stunting must intensify targeted interventions, the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) has said, warning that progress remains uneven despite national gains in child nutrition.

While Rwanda has made strides in reducing malnutrition, stunting remains alarmingly high in several districts. Gicumbi District recorded the highest prevalence at 38.8 per cent, followed by Burera District (37.6 per cent) and Ngororero District (35.8 per cent).

Other districts with stunting rates above 30 per cent include Rutsiro District (33.8 per cent), Karongi District (33.5 per cent), Gisagara District (33.2 per cent), Rubavu District (33.1 per cent), Nyabihu District (32.7 per cent), Musanze District (31.9 per cent), Kirehe District (31.7 per cent) and Rusizi District (31 per cent).

According to Gilbert Munyemana, NCDA Deputy Director General, some districts have recorded increases rather than reductions in stunting over the past five years.

Kicukiro District saw stunting rise from 10.7 per cent in 2020 to 14.3 per cent in 2025. Similar increases were recorded in Gisagara (from 31.4 to 33.2%), Karongi (32.4 to 33.5 %), Rusizi (30.7 to 31 per cent), Gatsibo District (27.5 to 29.4 per cent) and Kirehe (31.3 to 31.7 per cent).

Other districts, however, have registered notable improvements. Ngororero reduced stunting from 50.5 per cent to 35.8 per cent, while Nyabihu dropped from 46.7 per cent to 32.7 per cent.

Significant declines were also reported in Ruhango District (38.5 to 22 per cent), Gakenke District (39.1 to 26 per cent) and Nyaruguru District (39.1 to 23.9 per cent).

Speaking during a hybrid meeting on stunting and malnutrition in the Northern Province on Friday, February 20, Munyemana said food availability, accessibility and affordability remain the main drivers of stunting.

"Transforming the food system to ensure access to affordable and nutritious food requires strong policies and scaled-up household crop and livestock production, especially animal-source foods such as eggs and fish powder," he said.

He added that improving access to affordable animal feed, reducing post-harvest losses, and strengthening food fortification and biofortification efforts are equally critical.

WASH remains a key factor

The NCDA also underscored the role of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in tackling chronic undernutrition.

"Limited access to safe water increases the risk of waterborne diseases and infections that reduce nutrient absorption and impair child growth," Munyemana said, stressing the need to promote hygiene practices at household level and expand access to clean drinking water.

In the Northern Province, the Mutobo water treatment plant is expected to supply 55,000 cubic metres of clean water per day to Musanze and Burera districts.

"WASH programmes should be strengthened in schools, health centres, ECD centres, markets and other public spaces to reduce infection-related growth faltering," he added.

Peer learning and local action

Districts were urged to promote peer learning and tailor responses to local realities.

"District-specific analysis is essential to identify the root causes of stunting, scale up what works and ensure successful interventions are replicated," Munyemana said.

Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of Northern Province, highlighted the importance of grassroots engagement through the Duhurire mu Isibo initiative, which began in Gicumbi and has since expanded to other districts.

"We must know these children, understand their family challenges and act urgently. This approach worked in Ruhango, and districts are now undertaking study tours to learn from best practices," he said.

The government is also working with partners such as World Vision Rwanda to improve access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

Innocent Mutabaruka, World Vision Rwanda's Integrated Programmes Director, stressed the importance of prevention through antenatal care, exclusive breastfeeding, malnutrition screening and community engagement, including faith-based organisations.

He cited the Enough campaign, a three-year, $2 million initiative aimed at ensuring every Rwandan child receives adequate nutrition.

Nutrition gaps persist

Addressing a recent leadership retreat in Karongi, Marie Solange Kayisire, State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, urged leaders to act decisively.

"A country cannot achieve sustainable development while children are still stunted," she said.

The retreat came as Karongi's stunting rate stands at 33 per cent, while Rwanda's second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) targets a reduction to at least 15 per cent by 2029.

In 2025 alone, districts identified about 11,000 children affected by stunting and malnutrition, with 8,000 rehabilitated by May.

Consolée Uwimana, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, said poor diets, hygiene and sanitation remain major challenges.

"Only 43 per cent of children aged six to 24 months receive a balanced diet, while consumption of animal-source foods remains very low," she said, noting that just 18 per cent of children consume meat, 7 per cent eggs and 2.4 per cent milk products.

"By closing these gaps, we can achieve the national target of reducing stunting to 15 per cent," she said.