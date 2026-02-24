Rwanda: APR Sign Two More Players Ahead of Bal 2026

APR Basketball Club have added American shooting guard Leonard Craig Randall and South Sudanese center Mangok Mathiang to their roster for Season 6 of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Randall previously played for the Wisconsin Herd and featured in college basketball for the Memphis Tigers and the UT Martin Skyhawks. He later joined the Long Island Nets and earned recognition as one of the league's most improved players. He also had a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA Summer League.

APR have also brought in Mathiang, a center who had a brief cameo with Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. Mathiang adds size and experience in the paint and has represented South Sudan on the international stage.

Recently, American forward Teafale Marquise Lenard Jr, who previously featured for South Africa's Made By Basketball (MBB), also joined the club on a season long deal.

Lenarrd Jr. impressed during the BAL campaign, including in games played in the Nile Conference in Kigali, and earned places in the All-BAL 2025 Second Team and the All-Defensive First Team.