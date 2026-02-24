Rwanda: Uci Boss Lappartient Condoles Families of Gatsibo Caravan Victims

World cycling governing body president David Lappartient has sent his condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in a caravan vehicle accident during the opening stage of the Tour du Rwanda.

The accident occurred in Ryabega Sector, Gatsibo District, on Sunday, February 22, when a promotional caravan vehicle lost control in Gabiro, under heavy rain, during the 173.6-kilometre stage from Rukomo in Gicumbi District to Rwamagana. The vehicle struck spectators following the race, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

Lappartient joined the global cycling fraternity in mourning the victims.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic accident that occurred during the Tour of Rwanda. The UCI sends its condolences to the friends and family affected and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," he posted on X on Monday, February 23.

A minute of silence was observed during the awarding ceremony of Stage One in Rwamagana in honour of the victims.

Israeli rider Itamar Einhorn, who rides for NSN Development Team, won the stage in 4 hours and 5 seconds.

The injured spectators are currently receiving medical care, while the Rwanda National Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.