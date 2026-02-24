Botswana: Kamberipa the Hero in Botswana Title Race

Ivan Kamberipa was the match hero for Gaberone United, scoring their winning goal in a top-of-the-log clash against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Botswana Premiership on Saturday.

Both teams went into the match tied on 44 points, separated only by goal difference.

Kamberipa was up against fellow Namibian defensive midfielder Dynamo Fredericks, who also started but ended up on the losing side. Gaborone United have now opened a three-point lead at the summit with 47 points, while Jwaneng Galaxy remain second on 44 points.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Namibian defender has been in good form in front of goal, registering five goal contributions thus far. He provided an assist on his debut against Calendar Stars FC in their 1-0 win. He then scored the winning goal against BDF XI in another 1-0 league victory.

His fine form continued as he assisted in the Gaborone derby against Township Rollers before finding the back of the net again against Extension Gunners in a 2-0 win.

Marius Kotze's high-flying Sua Flamingoes suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mochudi Centre Chiefs. The 31-year-old Namibian defensive midfielder, who has been enjoying an impressive season in Botswana with 4 assists, played the full match. Sua Flamingoes remain fourth on the log with 36 points after 20 matches.

Marcel Papama was not included in the match-day squad as Township Rollers secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over bottom-placed Extension Gunners. The win moves Rollers to 30 points, while Gunners remain at the foot of the table with 16 points after 20 games.

The South African Nedbank Cup Round of 16 produced several surprising results, with seven Namibian players involved across different fixtures.

Peter Shalulile's Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to TS Galaxy. The Namibian striker started the match but was substituted in the second half for Themba Zwane. It marks the first time in seven years that Sundowns have exited the competition at this stage.

Sundowns are the third-most successful club in Nedbank Cup history with six titles, behind Orlando Pirates (10) and Kaizer Chiefs (14).

EARLY EXIT FOR PIRATES

Deon Hotto's Orlando Pirates also endured an early exit after being eliminated by first-division side Casric Stars. Following a goalless draw in regulation time, Pirates lost 5-4 on penalties. The Namibian defender started the match but was replaced in the second half by Nkosikhona Ndaba, who later missed his penalty after striking the woodwork.

AmaZulu edged Richards Bay 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals. Namibian duo Riaan !Hanamub, who captains AmaZulu, and Elmo Kambindu were both included in the match-day squad.

!Hanamub played the full match, while Kambindu remained an unused substitute. On the opposing side, Namibian defender Tully Nashixwa, who recently joined Richards Bay during the transfer window from African Stars, was also an unused substitute as his side exited the competition.

Edward Maova's Golden Arrows secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC to advance to the quarter-finals, courtesy of an Angelo van Rooi goal.

The Namibian goalkeeper was not part of the match-day squad as he continues his recovery towards full fitness.

Joslin Kamatuka helped Durban City progress after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Upington City. Following a 0-0 draw in regulation time, his team won 2-0 on penalties. Kamatuka, returning from injury after missing a few games, came on in the 76th minute to replace Siphiwe Mahlangu. Durban City's goalkeeper emerged as the hero, saving four penalties to secure progression against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

In Zimbabwe, three Namibian players celebrated pre-season success after helping Simba Bhora lift a memorial fundraising trophy with a 1-0 victory over Agama FC at Wadzanai Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the 54th minute when Blessing Moyo converted a superb free kick to seal the win.

Namibian midfielder Alfeus Leevi was introduced at halftime, replacing Harrison Masina, while forward McCartney Nawaseb also came on at the break for Blessed Ndereki. Fellow Namibian defender Kennedy Eib remained an unused substitute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Kosovo, Romeo Kasume and Uetuuru's Liria Prizren secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Vjosa Shtime. Romeo started the game and plays full game while Kambato came on second half assisting the third goal.

Liria sits at fifth position with 39 points just four points shy of the top position occupied by KF Dinamo Ferizaj.

In Iraq, Sisqo Haraseb featured in his second match for Al-Quassim FC in the Iraq Premier League losing 2-0.

The club has endured a difficult campaign, playing 19 matches, losing 18 and drawing one. They remain bottom of the table with just one point.

The Namibian defender is currently on loan from Botswana Premier League side Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

In Malaysia, Petrus Shitembi's Kuching City suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to second-placed Selangor FC in the Malaysian Premier League.

Kuching City drop to fourth place on the log with 31 points after 16 games, with the Namibian attacking midfielder playing the full match.