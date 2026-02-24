Namibia: Capricorn Vows Support for Women's Cricket

Capricorn Group says the institution will continue supporting women's cricket and championing female athletes to become world stars.

In a recent interview with Desert FM, Capricorn chief brand and corporate affairs officer Marlize Horn said though the group has discontinued its school netball league, it will continue supporting the senior national women's cricket team, known as the 'Capricorn Eagles'.

She said their purpose is to create platforms for the country's women champions, as they did with school netball, and that the programme was a success and highly impactful.

Horn said they will create opportunities for young women cricketers to excel and compete at the national level.

"We love women's sport and apart from having been involved with school netball, we are equally excited to be involved with Cricket Namibia (CN) to ensure that we get the next generation of female cricketers on board," said Horn.

"There are various initiatives that CN has embarked upon. I think there is currently a programme running to promote cricket among school girls and grow them into future Capricorn Eagles."

Earlier this year, the Capricorn Eagles took part in the International Cricket Council Women's T20 World Cup global qualifiers in Nepal.

The senior national women's cricket team faced Thailand, The Netherlands, the United States, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Ireland.

In 2025, the Capricorn Eagles embarked on a nationwide tour in search of cricket talent.

CN announced at the time that they travelled to Outjo and Otjiwarongo, spending time with aspiring players during their talent identification roadshow.

The aim was to identify and nurture emerging talent while continuing to strengthen the pipeline for women's cricket in Namibia.

In Otjiwarongo, the enthusiasm and skill of the young girls stood out, with participants from Tsumeb and Grootfontein also joining in for the opportunity to learn from Namibia's top women cricketers.

The roadshow focused on the fundamentals of cricket, hands-on coaching sessions and practical demonstrations by the Eagles' head coach and players.

With the Under-19 Women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers taking place in Tanzania this year, the initiative came at a crucial time as head coach Francois van der Merwe and his team looked to build a strong, competitive squad.

"We're very excited about this roadshow. Our main goal is talent identification," says Van der Merwe. "We've been part of this development pipeline for the past five years, and it's vital to keep upskilling girls across the country. The growth in women's cricket in Namibia is remarkable, and it's inspiring to see such passion and interest, especially following our women's qualification for the global qualifiers."

The Capricorn Eagles are determined to reach every corner of Namibia, continuing their mission to grow the game and inspire young girls through cricket. The roadshow ended at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, home to most of the Capricorn Eagles and the country's strongest cricket hubs.