Namibia: Durand, Humphrey Top Senior Swimmers

Oliver Durand and Jessica Humphrey were the top senior swimmers at the Bank Windhoek National Swimming Championships which concluded in Windhoek over the weekend.

After five days of intense competition in fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from the blazing sun to rain, cool breezes and overcast conditions, Durand of Dolphins and Humphrey of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club were crowned the senior victor and victrix ludorum champions.

Durand won the senior victor ludorum trophy with 4 060 Fina points, followed by Jose Canjulo of Dolphins (4 000 points) and Luke Beukes of Aqua (3 696 points), while Humphrey won the victrix ludorum trophy with 3 849 Fina points, followed by Vitoria de Sousa of Dolphins (3 464) and Roselinde Matyayi of Aqua (3 413).

Durand also broke two records - one as part of a relay team - while he had three performances among the top 10 performances according to Fina points.

Canjulo produced the best overall performance, receiving 744 Fina points for winning the open 50m breaststroke in 28.63, while Humphrey received 719 points for winning the girls' 17-to-18-years-old 50m backstroke in 29.97 seconds, and Durand 715 points for winning the boys' 17-to-18-years-old 100m butterfly in a new record time of 55.30 seconds.

Luke Beukes obtained 707 points for winning the boys' 17-to-18-years-old 50m freestyle in 23.47 seconds, while Canjulo obtained 701 Fina points for winning the men's open 100m butterfly in 55.66 seconds.

Riley Bergh of Aqua won the junior victor ludorum trophy with 158 points, followed by Patrick Durand of Dolphins (143) and Oelof Badenhorst of Dolphins (119), while Ainoa Naukosho of Dolphins won the junior victrix ludorum trophy with 174 points, followed by Roze van Wyk of Marlins Aquatic Club (159) and Xinue Huang of Dolphins (157).

Dolphins were comfortable winners of the club competition with a total of 4 706 points, with Aqua coming second (2 628) and Marlins third (561).

They were followed by Swakopmund Swimming Club (405), Flippers Swimming Club (358), Oranjemund Sand Sharks (107), Calligo Tigers Swimminfg Club (20) and Infinity Aquatic Centre (3).

A total of nine new national records and one Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation (Nasfed) record were broken at the championships.

Apart from Durand's 17-to-18-years-old 100m butterfly record, his younger brother Patrick of Dolphins set two new 12-years-and-under records in the 800m freestyle (10:11.55) and 1 500m freestyle events (19:16.38).

Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club teams set two records in the girls' 15-16-years-old 200m freestyle relay (1:56.38) and medley relay (2:10.13), as well as two in the boys' 15-16-years-old 200m freestyle relay (1:40.86) and medley relay (1:51.85).

Mixed relays saw records from both Aqua (15-16-years-old 200m freestyle relay - 1:47.09) and Dolphins (open 200m freestyle relay - 1:46.80).

One Nasfed record was broken by Aqua in the 17-to-18-years-old mixed 200m freestyle relay team with a time of 1:46.74.