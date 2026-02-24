Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Addresses UN Human Rights Council, Emphasizes Global Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre participated virtually in the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, delivering a speech on human rights developments in Somalia and the country's role in international affairs.

In his address, Prime Minister Barre said Somalia remains committed to advancing progress in the protection and promotion of human rights while addressing ongoing challenges. He highlighted the government's focus on strengthening legal and justice institutions and safeguarding citizen rights.

The prime minister also expressed concern over violations occurring in Palestinian territories, describing the situation as a source of deep sorrow and global concern.

Barre underscored Somalia's dedication to working with the international community to promote peace, justice, and human rights, emphasizing that global cooperation is essential for sustainable development.