Somalia: Somali Ambassador Welcomes Religious Leaders to Embassy in South Africa

24 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Pretoria, South Africa — Somalia's ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Sheikh Isxaaq, warmly received prominent Somali religious leaders, including Sheikh Aadan Macallin Sugow and Sheikh Mohamud Abdul Baari, during a visit to the Somali embassy in Pretoria.

The meeting highlighted cooperation and unity between government representatives and the Somali clerical community abroad.

Ambassador Isxaaq praised the religious leaders for their role in raising public awareness, promoting national unity, and supporting peace and stability. He also commended their efforts in preserving Somali religious, cultural, and moral values.

Sheikh Sugow and Sheikh Abdul Baari thanked the ambassador for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of collaboration between religious leaders and government officials to strengthen ties with the Somali diaspora in South Africa.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance dialogue, cooperation, and the promotion of Somali community interests, particularly among diaspora communities in South Africa.

