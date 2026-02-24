Somalia: Jubbaland Officials Meet Unicef Delegation to Strengthen Humanitarian Programs Amid Severe Drought

24 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismaayo, Somalia, Feb 24 — Officials from the Jubbaland regional administration met with a delegation from UNICEF on Monday to discuss strengthening cooperation and coordinating humanitarian programs in the region.

The meeting focused on expanding UNICEF's initiatives in Jubbaland, particularly in education, access to clean water, nutrition, and care for vulnerable children and women.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jubbaland's Minister of Planning, Investment and International Cooperation, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Ahmed, said discussions prioritized the severe drought affecting large parts of the region, which has significantly impacted both people and livestock.

Jubbaland officials emphasized the urgent need to accelerate humanitarian aid and development projects to mitigate the effects of the drought and strengthen community resilience.

The meeting comes as many areas in Jubbaland face worsening drought conditions, increasing the need for immediate support and sustained collaboration with international agencies.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.