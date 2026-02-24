Somalia: Jubbaland Officials Meet Unicef Delegation to Strengthen Humanitarian Programs Amid Severe Drought

Kismaayo, Somalia, Feb 24 — Officials from the Jubbaland regional administration met with a delegation from UNICEF on Monday to discuss strengthening cooperation and coordinating humanitarian programs in the region.

The meeting focused on expanding UNICEF's initiatives in Jubbaland, particularly in education, access to clean water, nutrition, and care for vulnerable children and women.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jubbaland's Minister of Planning, Investment and International Cooperation, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Ahmed, said discussions prioritized the severe drought affecting large parts of the region, which has significantly impacted both people and livestock.

Jubbaland officials emphasized the urgent need to accelerate humanitarian aid and development projects to mitigate the effects of the drought and strengthen community resilience.

The meeting comes as many areas in Jubbaland face worsening drought conditions, increasing the need for immediate support and sustained collaboration with international agencies.