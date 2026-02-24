Somalia: Puntland Rejects Federal Election Commission Schedule for Local Polls in Sool and Buuhoodle

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland's administration strongly opposed a timetable announced by Somalia's Federal Election Commission for one-person, one-vote local elections in the Sool region and the districts of Buuhoodle and Galdogob.

In a statement, Puntland's Ministry of Interior condemned the schedule as illegal, saying it was issued by a "disputed" commission. The statement noted that Galdogob district in Mudug had already held its local council elections on May 25, 2023, and that the other districts listed in Sool and Cayn constitutionally fall under Puntland's jurisdiction.

Puntland also accused the commission of acting as a tool for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to create political tension, divide communities, and undermine federalism.

Following Puntland's objection, the Federal Election Commission removed Galdogob from the list of districts scheduled for polls in Galmudug and issued an apology for the oversight.

The commission has previously announced plans to hold one-person, one-vote local elections in Galmudug, South West, Hirshabelle, and Puntland's northeastern regions.

The dispute comes amid broader debates over Somalia's electoral process and the relationship between the federal government and the country's regional states.