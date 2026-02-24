Tanzania, Zambia Resolve Non-Tariff Barriers At Their Border Post

Tunduma — Five out of ten non-tariff barriers that had been causing heavy truck congestion and inconvenience to traders and transporters at the Tunduma/Nakonde border have been resolved through joint efforts by the governments of Tanzania and Zambia.

The move is being hailed as a catalyst for strengthening international trade in the Southern African region.

The resolutions were reached during a good-neighbourliness meeting held at the Tunduma border, which brought together Ministers of Foreign Affairs from both sides.

The meeting was led by Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperations, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Mulambo Haimbe from Zambia.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Minister Kombo said one of the major achievements was Zambia's agreement to begin providing 24-hour services in line with the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) framework.

"This move will significantly reduce cargo delays and ease congestion of freight trucks at the border," he said.

Additionally, Zambia has agreed to utilize a modern cargo scanner provided by Tanzania to enhance the speed and efficiency of inspections.

The measure will facilitate smoother truck crossings and reduce costs associated with delays for traders.

To strengthen technological cooperation, the two countries have also agreed to integrate Tanzania's TANCIS customs system with Zambia's ASYCUDA Plus system, enabling faster information exchange and enhancing transparency in border operations.

These measures are expected to improve the competitiveness of Tanzania's ports and border posts, stimulate regional and international trade, and strengthen the economies of both countries and the Southern African region at large.