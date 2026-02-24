Tanzania, Zambia Resolve Non-Tariff Barriers At Their Border Post

24 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tunduma — Five out of ten non-tariff barriers that had been causing heavy truck congestion and inconvenience to traders and transporters at the Tunduma/Nakonde border have been resolved through joint efforts by the governments of Tanzania and Zambia.

The move is being hailed as a catalyst for strengthening international trade in the Southern African region.

The resolutions were reached during a good-neighbourliness meeting held at the Tunduma border, which brought together Ministers of Foreign Affairs from both sides.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting was led by Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperations, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Mulambo Haimbe from Zambia.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Minister Kombo said one of the major achievements was Zambia's agreement to begin providing 24-hour services in line with the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) framework.

"This move will significantly reduce cargo delays and ease congestion of freight trucks at the border," he said.

ALSO READ: Tanzania, Singapore seek to boost ties in trade, port management, urban planning

Additionally, Zambia has agreed to utilize a modern cargo scanner provided by Tanzania to enhance the speed and efficiency of inspections.

The measure will facilitate smoother truck crossings and reduce costs associated with delays for traders.

To strengthen technological cooperation, the two countries have also agreed to integrate Tanzania's TANCIS customs system with Zambia's ASYCUDA Plus system, enabling faster information exchange and enhancing transparency in border operations.

These measures are expected to improve the competitiveness of Tanzania's ports and border posts, stimulate regional and international trade, and strengthen the economies of both countries and the Southern African region at large.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.