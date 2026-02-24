Tanzania: Writers Told to Digitise Books As Tanzania Expands Online Library

Zanzibar — WRITERS and academic publishers in Tanzania have been encouraged to register their works with the national e-library to secure international protection and expand their global reach.

Speaking at the pavilion of the Tanzania Library Services Board during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the East African Kiswahili Commission, Director General Dr Mboni Amiri Ruzegea said the digital platform is creating new opportunities for authors whose books might otherwise remain confined to bookstore shelves.

"In today's digital world, preserving books online is no longer optional," she said.

"Fewer people are visiting physical libraries. We must meet readers where they are online." Through the board's elibrary platform, citizens can access a wide range of publications, including primary, secondary and university textbooks to support learning and examination preparation.

The system also provides International Standard Book Number (ISBN) registration, giving publications a unique global identity recognised by publishers, booksellers and online distributors worldwide.

Dr Ruzegea assured publishers that the platform is professionally secured against piracy and content theft. She further urged authors to uphold proper and standard Kiswahili, noting that the language has evolved into an international medium used in global forums and media platforms.

She commended the Commission for promoting Kiswahili globally, including the recognition of July 7 as World Kiswahili Day. The Director of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Abdul Maulidi said the national library remains a vital resource for researchers, preserving publications from both pre- and post-independence periods.

"Many researchers come here seeking the roots and evolution of Kiswahili, and they leave satisfied," he said, encouraging more scholars to utilise the facility. For young graduate Abdulmalik Mselem, who completed university last year, the shift to digital services offers greater flexibility.

"With an online library, you can organise your time better while managing other responsibilities," he said, adding that he plans to pursue postgraduate studies and will rely heavily on library resources.

Established under Act No 39 of 1963, the Tanzania Library Services Board continues to modernise its services to ensure knowledge remains accessible in the digital age.