Tanzania: Woman Undergoes Surgery to Remove 7KG Tumour Mistaken for Pregnancy

24 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

Chato — THE Chato Zonal Referral Hospital (CZRH) has successfully performed surgery to remove a seven-kilogramme tumour from the abdomen of a 44-year-old woman. The patient, whose identity has been withheld, was found to have a large uterine tumour, which she had lived with for four years after mistaking it for a pregnancy.

A reproductive health specialist at CZRH Dr Oswald Lyapa, said the surgery was conducted during a special medical outreach clinic at the hospital.

He explained that the woman arrived at the facility complaining of severe abdominal pain. She initially believed she was pregnant and later attributed her condition to superstitious beliefs, which delayed her from seeking proper medical attention.

Dr Lyapa described the operation as one of the successes of the ongoing specialist medical camp, which aims to provide both specialised and superspecialised healthcare services to the public.

"This woman is among many citizens who are now coming forward to receive treatment at this clinic, where medical specialists have established services at the zonal referral hospital," he said.

He added that the hospital continues to offer a wide range of advanced medical services to residents of the Lake Zone regions and neighbouring areas. Dr Lyapa urged the public to seek medical care promptly whenever they experience unusual health symptoms to ensure early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

