South Africa: IFP Expectations Ahead of the 2026 National Budget

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) outlines its expectations ahead of the 2026 National Budget, grounded in fiscal responsibility, pro-poor investment, and the urgent need to rebuild public confidence in South Africa's economic direction.
The 2025 Budget reflected a "work with what you have" reality. While constrained fiscal space demanded difficult trade-offs, it also highlighted areas where government must now act boldly, decisively, and with clear alignment to the country's long-term development priorities.
Protecting Social Services and Strengthening 2025 Gains
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
The IFP expects the 2026 Budget to deepen--not dilute--the progress made in frontline services:
- Education: Increased investment in early learning, teacher employment, and foundational basic education remains essential. These are the foundations of a skilled and globally competitive nation.
- Healthcare: Funding must secure posts for doctors, nurses, and specialists, while ensuring clinics and hospitals operate reliably and with dignity for all citizens.
- Social Grants: Social protection is central to the IFP's policy agenda. Grants must keep pace with the rising cost of living in order to provide meaningful relief to vulnerable households.
- Infrastructure Investment: We expect continued momentum on the multi-year R1 trillion public infrastructure programme. This investment is vital for job creation--especially for youth--economic revitalisation, and rebuilding a capable, service-oriented state.
Addressing the Cost-of-Living Crisis
Regressive measures must be revisited. South Africans cannot withstand policy decisions that increase transport costs, raise food prices, or worsen inequality. The 2026 Budget must demonstrate a truly pro-poor orientation, with targeted relief for low-income and working-class households.
Supporting Local Government Reform
A functional local government sphere is essential for national growth and service delivery. The IFP expects to see:
- Strengthened municipal revenue systems
- Professionalised, corruption-resistant administrations
- Improved delivery of water, electricity, sanitation, and waste services
These reforms are critical to restoring confidence in local governance.
Prioritising the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence
No national budget can be considered responsive if it fails to confront gender-based violence--one of South Africa's most urgent social crises.
The IFP calls for:
- Increased funding for GBV shelters and safe houses
- Expansion of specialised GBV units within SAPS
- Accelerated implementation of survivor-centred justice programmes
- Adequate resourcing of Thuthuzela Care Centres
- Community-level prevention, education, and support initiatives
A country cannot thrive while women and children remain unsafe. The 2026 Budget must reflect a firm moral commitment to ending GBV in our lifetime.
Issued by:
Nhlanhla Hadebe, MP
IFP Parliamentary Caucus Chief Whip
Member of the Standing Committee on Finance
066 177 4053