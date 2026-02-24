Tanzania Decorates Ewura At Water Sector Excellence Gala

Arusha — THE Ministry of Water has presented an award to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) in recognition of its contribution to the oversight of Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities in the country.

The award was presented by the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, during the Water Sector Excellence Awards Night held in Arusha, and was received by EWURA Director General, James Andilile.

Speaking at the event, Minister Aweso said the aim of the awards is to recognise outstanding performance by water authorities, regulators, and officials who have excelled over three consecutive years: 2021/2022, 2022/2023, and 2023/2024.

For his part, Dr Andilile said EWURA will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Water and strengthen its oversight of water authorities to ensure that clean water and sanitation services continue to improve for the benefit of citizens.

At the colourful event, the Minister presented awards to Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities in the country in recognition of their performance in various areas and to commend significant progress in the Water Sector.

The award ceremony was attended by over 1,000 participants of the National Water Board Members' Meeting.

Moreover, the minister urged all officials to overcome all obstacles that have hindered them from achieving thirty percent of their intended goals while noting that the current team of officials is showing promise and a sincere commitment to achieving success is clearly evident.

He also stressed the use of technology and innovation in addressing citizens' challenges.

The excellence awards for Water Authorities were given based on various criteria, including the ability to quickly resolve citizens' challenges, the capacity to deliver water services to the public, and proper management of revenue.