East Africa: Eacop Project Hailed for Prioritizing Environmental Conservation

Tanga — THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has been praised for prioritising environmental conservation at all stages of the project's implementation, particularly the protection of biodiversity in all areas along the pipeline route.

The project was commended by employees of the Ministry of Energy in Chongoleani, Tanga region who also praised both the government and other EACOP shareholders for providing funds to implement the strategic EACOP project.

The ministry delegation led by Benson Lukuta paid a visit to inspect the progress of the project and allow the staff to better understand and witness firsthand the projects overseen by the Ministry.

ALSO READ: Turkish firms affirm readiness to invest in the Tanzanian cotton industry

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the inspection, Mr Lukuta said that the visit aimed to assess the progress of the project's implementation, particularly its commitment to environmental conservation, protection of biodiversity along the pipeline corridor, and the benefits it brings to surrounding communities in terms of livelihoods and skills development.

Additionally, he said that the implementation of the strategic project places strong emphasis on environmental conservation while delivering benefits to neighbouring communities.

The project, which connects Tanzania and Uganda, is one of the largest in the East African region, to transport crude oil from Hoima, Uganda to the Port of Tanga, Tanzania.

Meanwhile, a representative of the EACOP Company, Mr Thomas De Mauleon, said the project offers significant benefits to Tanzanians, not only economically but also socially and professionally.

He added that so far the project has created 10,000 direct jobs for Tanzanians, while 170 citizens have received specialised training to meet international standards in oil and gas construction projects.