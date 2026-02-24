Tanzania, CRDB Bank Agree to Help Local Miners Access Financial Services

Dar es Salaam — IN a landmark move set to transform Tanzania's mining sector, the Ministry of Minerals, through the Mining Commission, on Monday, February 23, 2026, signed a Special Agreement with CRDB Bank aimed at improving access to financial services for small-scale miners.

The agreement was signed during a high-level event held at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, graced by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde (MP), as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Minister Mavunde commended Samia Suluhu Hassan for her strong leadership and vision, which continue to position the mining sector as a key destination for both local and foreign investment.

He said the initiative is part of the government's deliberate efforts to create a conducive environment for small-scale miners by strengthening mining operations, enhancing mineral trade, improving efficiency, and increasing the sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"We commend CRDB for going to the field to witness the real situation of mining activities and making decisions based on accurate information rather than assumptions. This is a critical step that will boost investment productivity, sectoral growth, and national revenue," he said.

The Minister further noted that Tanzania is among the few African countries that legally recognise small-scale miners, adding that the Government continues to issue mining licences, revoke idle prospecting licences, reallocate mining areas to small-scale miners, and strengthen empowerment frameworks to enhance productivity and economic impact.

In another historic development, Minister Mavunde announced that the Songwe Gold Family, a small-scale miners' group, will become the first in the country to receive a 50bn/- loan at once--an unprecedented achievement in the history of small-scale mining in Tanzania.

He described the move as a bold and exceptional decision by CRDB Bank, while revealing that the Government is in the final stages of establishing a Credit Guarantee Fund for small-scale miners to reduce financing barriers and accelerate formalisation of mining activities.

On his part, CRDB Group Managing Director and CEO, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the programme marks a historic milestone for both the bank and the mining sector, as it introduces a modern and inclusive financing model tailored to the realities of small-scale miners.

He noted that for five consecutive years, small-scale mining has been the fastest-growing sub-sector compared to others, yet continues to face challenges, including limited access to capital, technology, and professional advisory services.

According to Dr Nsekela, CRDB has so far disbursed 186bn/- to the mining sector, of which 136bn/- went to large-scale miners and Sh50 billion to small-scale miners.

"What makes this programme unique is the nature of collateral.

Borrowers are not required to provide immovable assets. Instead, acceptable collateral includes valid mining licences, gold trading licences, gold reserves, and structured contractual agreements," he explained.