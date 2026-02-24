Tanzania: Turkish Firms Affirm Readiness to Invest in the Tanzanian Cotton Industry

Istanbul — THE Turkish textile stakeholders expressed their readiness to undertake a working visit to Tanzania to explore investment prospects, the cotton market, and potential partnerships with local industries for mutual benefit.

This was revealed during the Tanzanian envoy's meeting with the Turkish cotton stakeholders.

The Tanzanian Ambassador to Türkiye, Iddi Seif Bakari, met with owners of textile manufacturing companies in the country at the headquarters of MÜSİAD in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of MÜSİAD's Diplomatic Relations Commission, Osman Önügöre, along with stakeholders from various companies involved in textile production and value addition across the cotton value chain.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Bakari said the Tanzanian government has continued to improve cotton production by distributing fertilizers, facilitating access to improved seeds, and strengthening a favorable investment climate.

He also highlighted the establishment of Special Economic Zones as an important tool for promoting industrial development, creating employment, and boosting exports.

He further noted that Tanzania is among Africa's leading cotton producers, with the crop remaining strategic in driving economic growth and job creation.

He added that production is projected to exceed 450,000 tonnes in the 2025/2026 agricultural season.

Following the presentation, Turkish textile sector stakeholders expressed interest in the available opportunities and indicated their readiness to undertake a working visit to Tanzania to explore investment prospects, the cotton market, and potential partnerships with local industries for mutual benefit.