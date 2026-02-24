Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Coaches Want More Clinical Edge Despite Wins

Dar es Salaam — DESPITE securing vital points on the road, the tactical heads of Young Africans SC (Yanga) and Simba SC were left to rue their teams' profligate finishing, lamenting a lack of clinical edge that overshadowed their respective wins.

While both sides emerged victorious in their latest Mainland Premier League fixtures, Coaches Pedro Gonçalves and Steve Barker expressed a shared frustration that their players failed to convert a dominant volume of chances into a more convincing scoreline.

At Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi, Yanga narrowly edged out Namungo FC 1-0. While the win moved the defending champions to 25 points--just three behind leaders JKT Tanzania with seven games in hand--Head Coach Pedro Gonçalves was far from satisfied with the slim margin.

"We managed the game well, but we have to be more efficient," Gonçalves remarked, noting that a failure to secure a "cushion goal" keeps the result in jeopardy until the final whistle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While he lauded the travelling fans as a "twelfth player," he emphasised that championship-winning composure requires converting dominance into a more comfortable lead.

Simba SC faced a similar narrative in Dodoma, defeating Tanzania Prisons 2-0. Despite the two-goal margin, Head Coach Steve Barker argued the scoreline did not reflect his team's total control at Jamhuri Stadium.

"Even with a two-goal cushion, we dominated the match and probably deserved a bigger scoreline. We dictated the tempo, moved the ball with purpose, and created numerous chances, especially in the first half, which set the tone for the game," Barker said.

ALSO READ: Maxime targets defensive improvement after first win

"It was a very good 90 minutes. We could perhaps have pressed a little more to secure a third goal, but overall, I was pleased with the control and maturity we displayed." Meanwhile, Simba SC Head Coach Steve Barker said his side could have secured a more convincing victory, having created numerous chances against Tanzania Prisons FC.

"Even with a two-goal cushion, we dominated the match and probably deserved a bigger scoreline. We dictated the tempo, moved the ball with purpose, and created numerous chances, especially in the first half, which set the tone for the game," Barker said.

"It was a very good 90 minutes. We could perhaps have pressed a little more to secure a third goal, but overall, I was pleased with the control and maturity we displayed." For Barker, maintaining discipline in the second half was crucial to avoid costly errors that could have allowed the hosts to score or even equalise, a point he commended his players for managing effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Barker also addressed tactical choices during the match, confirming that centre-back Rushine Deruk--who converted from the spot--remains the club's "designated penalty taker" due to his consistent discipline under pressure.