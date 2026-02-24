Tanzania: Maxime Targets Defensive Improvement After First Win

Dar es Salaam — MBEYA City FC Head Coach Mecky Maxime has set his sights on bolstering his team's defence, which has been conceding goals in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Premier League.

In an interview with the 'Daily News,' Maxime expressed satisfaction with his team's attacking improvements but stressed that defensive vulnerabilities remain a significant concern.

"We have started scoring goals, which is a positive step for us, but we've been conceding far too many," Maxime explained. "I'm now focusing all my efforts on strengthening the defence. We need to stop conceding goals if we are to achieve better results in the league."

The team's 2-0 victory over Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) United on Tuesday marked a turning point for the coach, who has now won his first match since taking the helm at Mbeya City FC. The victory has given the players a much-needed boost in morale but Maxime is quick to point out that the job is far from finished.

"We are making progress in attack, and that's encouraging," Maxime said.

"However, the defence needs to be more solid. I can't afford to let us continue conceding goals at the rate we have been." Currently sitting in 12th place on the league table with 13 points from 14 matches, Mbeya City FC has won just three, drawn four and lost seven.

While the team's offensive line has shown signs of improvement, Maxime's primary goal now is to tighten the backline in order to push for a more secure position in the standings.

The team will be tested in its upcoming fixtures, including a match against Azam FC on March 5, followed by a clash with Young Africans on March 12, and a home fixture against Kinondoni Municipal Council FC on March 15.

Maxime is determined to use every available method to improve his team's defence both physically and mentally before these crucial matches. "It's a long journey, but we are working hard to fix the defensive issues. With the right focus, I believe we can improve," said Maxime.