Namibia: Former Namdia Guard Denied Bail in N$335m Diamond Heist and Murder Case

The state has shown it has evidence implicating former Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) security officer Joel Angula in connection with a fatal armed robbery that took place at the Namdia head office in Windhoek in January last year.

This was indicated by magistrate Helvi Shikalepo in a ruling in which she refused an application by Angula (46) to be granted bail yesterday.

In her ruling, delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, Shikalepo said "the state has proven that it has a prima facie case against [Angula] although the court is of the opinion that some charges are a duplication".

Shikalepo concluded that, although it was not shown during Angula's bail hearing that he would try to flee to evade justice, or that he would interfere with police investigations or witnesses if released on bail, in the interest of justice his detention should be continued pending the finalisation of his trial.

Angula has been held in custody since his arrest on 19 January last year.

He is facing eight charges, including a count of murder, in connection with an armed robbery in which diamonds valued at N$335.6 million were allegedly stolen at the Namdia head office in Windhoek, where Angula was employed as a security officer, on 18 January last year.

Angula, who is a former police officer, and a second accused, Sam Shololo (50), are charged with counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of uncut diamonds, and also two counts of attempted murder, in connection with the heist.

A Namdia security officer, Francis Eiseb (58), was killed when he was shot during the course of the robbery.

One of the alleged robbers, Max Endjala (43), also died at the scene, allegedly due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The state is alleging that 512 parcels of diamonds, weighing 51 725 carats and valued at about N$335.6 million, were stolen during the robbery.

Deputy prosecutor general Johannes Kalipi, representing the state, informed the magistrate at the start of Angula's bail hearing in December that 452 parcels of diamonds, weighing 47 250 carats and valued at about N$295 million, have not been recovered during the investigation of the robbery.

Angula is also charged with counts of theft and possession of uncut diamonds involving 13 parcels of diamonds, and disguising the unlawful origin of property.

The state is alleging that 13 parcels of diamonds, valued at about N$4.8 million, were found hidden in boots at Angula's home in Windhoek on 19 January last year.

Angula told the court in December that he is denying guilt on all of the charges.

Shikalepo noted in her ruling that according to the state, a witness has told the police he was involved in a conversation with Angula and Endjala at a sport stadium in Windhoek in 2024, and during that conversation Angula said he and Endjala were planning a heist at Namdia and asked the witness if he was interested in taking part in the planned robbery.

Angula denied ever having had such a conversation, the magistrate said.

She said there is evidence that Angula indicated to the police he did not know who tied him up during the robbery, whereas he knew he was tied up by Endjala, who was his cousin, and Shololo, described as his uncle.

That couldn't have been a coincidence, Shikalepo said.

Angula, who is represented by defence lawyers Veiko Alexander and Tuna Nhinda, and Shololo have to appear in court again on 19 March.