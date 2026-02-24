Namibia: Roads Authority Dismisses Two Senior Executives

24 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority (RA) on Monday announced the dismissal of two senior executives following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

The announcement follows social media speculation regarding the status of the officials.

In a media statement on Monday, the RA confirms that transportation executive officer Johan Boois and transport inspectorate divisional manager Richard Milinga were suspended and have been "relieved of their duties with immediate effect".

The authority states that "due process was followed in accordance with the organisation's disciplinary procedures and governance framework".

To ensure continuity of operations, the RA has made interim appointments to the affected positions.

Taukondjele Nambinga takes over Boois' position and Michael Shetunyenga takes over Milinga's position, both in acting capacities.

"These appointments are intended to ensure stability and the continued effective functioning of the transportation business unit," RA says.

It further notes its "commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and good governance".

The authority declines to provide additional information on the matter, stating that "no further details will be disclosed, as the organisation respects the rights and dignity of all parties involved".

