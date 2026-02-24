Kenya: 17 Arrested in Multi-Agency Coast Region Crackdown, Police Recover Guns and Drugs

Nairobi — Seventeen suspects have been arrested in a coordinated security crackdown across Kenya's Coast region as the National Police Service (NPS) stepped up operations to curb rising criminal activity, the service said Tuesday.

In a statement, the NPS said it had intensified intelligence-led operations, patrols, surveillance, and strategic deployments in collaboration with other security agencies to enhance public safety and maintain peace across the region.

The Coast has recently experienced a surge in criminal activities, including armed robbery, burglary, drug trafficking, and violent land encroachment by armed gangs, particularly in Kilifi County.

The incidents have heightened concern among residents and disrupted the sense of security in local communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As a result of a targeted multi-agency operation, 17 suspects linked to various criminal activities have been arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment in court," the NPS said.

During the operation, officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 12 rounds of ammunition. Authorities also seized more than 35 kilograms of suspected narcotics, including bhang, heroin, and cocaine.

Other items recovered included over 40 mobile phones and SIM cards believed to have been used to coordinate criminal activities, crude weapons such as clubs and machetes, and government stores, including police uniforms, among other exhibits relevant to ongoing investigations.

The NPS said security operations remain ongoing, with intensified patrols in identified hotspots and sustained intelligence efforts to prevent further criminal activity.

"The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, protecting communities, and upholding the rule of law across the Coast region," the statement concluded.