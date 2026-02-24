Kenya: MoH Sets Up Surveillance Committee to Tackle Maternal and Perinatal Deaths

24 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has unveiled the Maternal Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Committee, a major initiative aimed at reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths across the country.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, said the multi-sectoral committee will strengthen systematic reviews of maternal and newborn deaths, identify critical gaps within the health system, and coordinate timely, evidence-based interventions.

The committee's mandate includes improving the quality of care at all levels of service delivery by identifying, reviewing, and addressing preventable deaths promptly.

"This intervention is urgent and necessary as Kenya works toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals -- reducing maternal mortality to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality to below 12 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030," Muthoni said.

She emphasized that the initiative demonstrates the Ministry's renewed commitment to surveillance, accountability, and coordinated action to safeguard every pregnancy and every newborn life.

According to the Ministry, Kenya loses approximately 5,000 mothers annually -- translating to an estimated 13 to 25 maternal deaths every day.

Newborn mortality remains even higher, with nearly 30,000 babies lost each year -- roughly 82 newborn deaths daily -- underscoring the urgency of strengthening maternal and neonatal healthcare systems nationwide.

