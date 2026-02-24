Ethiopia: Nelson Mandela Memorial Museum Inaugurated in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Nelson Mandela Memorial Museum was inaugurated today in Addis Ababa in the presence of senior government officials, diplomats, and invited guests, commemorating the life and enduring legacy of South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela.

The museum showcases Mandela's historic ties with Ethiopia, highlighting the period during which he received military and political training in the country as part of broader efforts to dismantle apartheid-era systems in South Africa.

Mandela traveled to Ethiopia, seeking support for the liberation struggle led by the African National Congress (ANC).

He is widely celebrated for his leadership in South Africa's struggle against apartheid and later as the country's first democratically elected president, spent time in Ethiopia where he underwent political orientation and military training.

The experience significantly contributed to strengthening anti-apartheid efforts in his homeland and deepened continental solidarity against colonialism and racial oppression.

The museum reflects the historic solidarity between the Ethiopian and South African peoples in their shared quest for freedom, justice, and human dignity.

Officials at the inauguration emphasized that the facility will serve not only as a historical archive but also shows the role Ethiopia played for African independence

They further said that the museum as a center for education and inspiration for future generations committed to Pan-African unity and the ideals of equality and self-determination.

Ethiopia's played longstanding role in supporting African liberation movements. As one of the few African countries that resisted colonial rule and maintained its sovereignty, it provided moral, political, and in some cases material support to various liberation fronts across the continent.