Ethiopia: UK Understands Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access - Ambassador Welch

Addis Ababa — The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Darren Welch, says Ethiopia's aspiration to secure access to seaports for its growing economy is understandable and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue.

In his recent interview with Pulse of Africa, Ambassador Welch said: "So look, I come from a country which has 51 major ports and more than 120 other ports. So I approach this issue with some humility," he said.

"The United Kingdom, of course, is a major seafaring trading nation with deep roots in its maritime and naval traditions. So we understand the desire to be connected to the world for trade," the ambassador noted.

Currently, many are urging parties in the region to engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue to address Ethiopia's growing demand for access to seaports.

Ambassador Welch echoed the position of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Ethiopian government, who have consistently emphasized negotiation as the appropriate path forward.

"As the Prime Minister and the government have said, the objective should be pursued through peaceful dialogue and negotiations," he noted.

He further encouraged all sides to focus on de-escalation efforts to maintain stability in the Horn of Africa.

After losing direct access to the sea in 1993, Ethiopia has since relied primarily on neighboring ports for its international trade.

Despite being Africa's second-most populous nation, the country has sustained rapid economic growth, with expanding manufacturing and agricultural exports increasing demand for reliable and diversified maritime access.

With a population projected to surpass 150 million in the coming years, Ethiopia's development trajectory has intensified discussions about securing sustainable sea outlets.

Meanwhile, the coastline stretching from Massawa to Mogadishu spans roughly 5,000 kilometers along the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, serving countries whose combined population is significantly smaller.

Ambassador Welch said his country understands Ethiopia's perspective.

"I can understand why a country of Ethiopia's size and growing economy would want to diversify its access to commercial ports," he stated.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly stressed that Ethiopia's quest for sea access is rooted in peaceful negotiation and mutual benefit.

The government has indicated openness to arrangements based on give-and-take principles, including economic partnerships, investment cooperation, and potential shareholding frameworks in strategic national assets such as Ethiopian Airlines or the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as other innovative mechanisms agreed upon by sovereign states.

The United Kingdom is also engaged in practical initiatives aimed at strengthening Ethiopia's port connectivity.

"In fact, the United Kingdom is supporting work at the Port of Berbera and supporting a transit transport agreement to make sure that goods can flow more readily between that port and Ethiopia," Ambassador Welch said.

The Port of Berbera has increasingly been viewed as an alternative trade corridor for Ethiopia.

Reaffirming the UK's position, the ambassador concluded: "We understand the desire, we come from a deep tradition of seafaring and global trade, but we would always argue that any differences, any tensions, must be negotiated peacefully."