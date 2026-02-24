Africa: AWLN Convenes High-Level Meetings to Advance Women's Leadership on the Margins of the 39th African Union Summit

press release

On the margins of the 39th African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) convened a High-Level Meeting including a Closed Session and the Ninth Edition of the EWA Breakfast in Addis Ababa on 13 February 2026.

These strategic gatherings served as a vital milestone as the Network prepares for its landmark 10th anniversary in 2027. The High-Level Meetings brought together AWLN Pioneers, Elders, representatives of Member States, and partners committed to advancing women's leadership across the continent.

In addition, AWLN co-organized the Fireside Conversation with Africa’s Female Presidents, featuring H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, President of the Republic of Namibia, and H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, AWLN Patron and Former President of the Republic of Liberia, creating a strategic platform to advance dialogue on women’s leadership and the WPS-climate-water security nexus at the continental level.

Under the leadership of H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia and AWLN Patron, the meeting participants reflected on the origins and celebrated the progress of a movement that has grown from a visionary concept into a continental powerhouse, advancing women's leadership with national chapters in almost 40 African countries. The session was supported by high-level representatives from the African Union and several United Nations agencies, reflecting the close and unique institutional anchoring of AWLN within both institutions.

Participants also reflected on a rapidly changing global context marked by rising geopolitical tensions and a concerning shift toward military security over human security. AWLN Elders highlighted the persistent resource-driven conflicts that limit Africa’s realization of its potential, alongside a global pushback against gender equality. Against this backdrop, the meeting reaffirmed AWLN’s vision to ensure women’s meaningful participation in governance and peace processes, asserting that African women must not remain on the periphery of critical decisions driving the continent as we build the Africa we want.

Representatives from partner organizations, including the Private Sector, shared strategic deliverables for 2026; with Germany, the first and long-term partner, recommitting and expressing its appreciation for the strong partnership. The AU, represented by the Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Permanent Observer of the AU to the UN, Director of AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate, and the Director of the AU Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (WGYD), reiterated their commitment to the impactful partnership.

Several UN partners, including the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, Director of Regional Programme for Africa of UNDP, UN Population Fund, and UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (OSAA) expressed continued strong support, with UNDP conveying its continued commitment to resource the Africa Facility for Women in Political Leadership and initiatives under it, including the Leadership Academy based in Kigali. Furthermore, the AWLN Elders committed to continuing their advocacy for the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU-CEVAWG) until it has the 15 ratifications needed for entry into force.

The High-Level Elders Meeting took place following the High-Level Breakfast, held in partnership with the Empowering Women in Agriculture (EWA) earlier in the day. Together with AWLN, EWA convened leaders from various sectors and institutions to discuss concrete actions to advance women’s leadership in the context of the AU Theme of the Year 2026 - “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

On behalf of AWLN Leadership, Co-Convener Mme Bineta Diop expressed her deep appreciation to all the partners, highlighting the need for collaborations in continuing and strengthening the movement to advance women's leadership across Africa.

Call to Action

AWLN calls upon all Member States and partners to invest in women’s leadership as a transformative force for peace and prosperity and a strategic response to conflict and inequality. The Network continues to advance towards the expansion of AWLN chapters to all AU Member States. It remains committed to working with a broad range of partners to ensure that every African woman and girl has the opportunity to lead, decide, and thrive.