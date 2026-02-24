Rwanda: Which Rwandan Drivers Heading to WRC Safari Rally 2026?

Rwanda will field four crews at the highly anticipated WRC Safari Rally 2026, scheduled for March 12-15 in Naivasha, Kenya.

The continental rally-Africa's only round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)-is widely regarded as one of the most demanding events on the global rally calendar.

The event also opens the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) season, placing Rwanda's participation at both world and continental levels of competition.

The four crews heading to Kenya for the continental rally will be led by Christian Kanangire, Giancarlo Davite, Jean Claude Gakwaya and Queen Kalimpinya.

They were officially flagged off on February 19 during a presentation ceremony attended by the Minister of State for Sports, Rwego Ngarambe.

According to Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) president Christian Gakwaya, Rwanda's participation in the rally is part of the federation's five-year strategic plan, which prioritises structured international engagement to elevate competitive standards, strengthen technical capacity and position the country as an emerging hub in African and global motorsport.

"This participation is a deliberate step within our long-term strategy to build sustainable international competitiveness," Gakwaya said.

"Competing at the Safari Rally provides our drivers, engineers and officials with exposure at the highest level of rallying. Our ambition is clear -- to progressively build a pathway toward global-level competitiveness."

The 2026 Safari Rally marks a key milestone in Rwanda's international motorsport journey and reinforces the country's broader ambitions within the FIA ecosystem.

Later in 2026, Rwanda will host a round of the FIA African Rally Championship, further strengthening its role not only as a competitive participant but also as a continental-level event organiser.

Through consistent participation in WRC and ARC competitions, targeted technical development programmes and sustained government-backed support structures, the Rwanda Rally Team is building a structured, long-term pathway toward higher levels of global rally competition.

Representing Rwanda at the opening round of the ARC are:

Christian Kanangire / Kevin Mujiji - Subaru Impreza WRX STi N12B

Giancarlo Davite / Fabrice Nyiridandi (Yoto) - Subaru WRX STI GVB

Jean Claude Gakwaya / Jean Claude Mugabo - Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

Queen Kalimpinya / Olivier Ngabo - Subaru Impreza WRX STi GVB