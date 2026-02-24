Rwanda: Tour du Rwanda - BPR Bank Awards Uwiduhaye for Best Rwandan Rider

BPR Bank Rwanda awarded Mike Uwiduhaye as the Best Rwandan Rider in the opening stage of Tour du Rwanda 2026 in Rwamagana, Eastern Province.

The 174-kilometre stage from Rukomo to Rwamagana -- the longest of this year's edition -- showcased Rwanda's scenic landscape and marked BPR Bank's debut appearance on the Tour du Rwanda podium as the race's main banking partner.

Uwiduhaye, who rides for Benediction Team, became the first recipient of the Best Rwandan Rider award in this year's competition after finishing seventh overall in the general classification. The stage featured 84 riders representing 18 teams, although five did not complete the race.

"As Rwandan riders, our only goal was to claim today's yellow jersey. Unfortunately, victory wasn't on our side, but there is still hope," said Uwiduhaye.

Israeli rider Itamar Einhorn holds the yellow jersey ahead of Monday's second stage from Nyamata to Huye District. He claimed Stage One after crossing the finish line in Rwamagana in 4 hours and 5 seconds.

During Tour du Rwanda 2026, BPR Bank Rwanda has stepped forward as a major financial sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the country's development journey.

"As this race demonstrates perseverance, strength and partnership, we continue to support Rwandans in their financial journey by providing solutions that help them take steps toward sustainable development," said Innocent Afrika, the Head of Credit at BPR Bank Rwanda.

