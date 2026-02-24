Rwanda: As the Skies Open Up, Let Caution Be Our Weapon

The latest advisory from Rwanda Meteorology Agency warning of above-average rainfall and strong winds in the closing days of February should not be treated as just another seasonal forecast. We have been here before. Each time the skies open up with unusual force, they leave behind a trail of destruction--homes damaged, roads cut off, crops washed away, and, tragically, lives lost.

Rains in Rwanda usually come with heavy storms, lightning strikes that split the sky, and mudslides that swallow everything in their path. In a matter of minutes, a peaceful evening can turn into chaos. It is in these moments that preparedness, vigilance and personal responsibility matter most.

Traditionally, caution has been directed primarily at residents in high-risk areas and that warning remains valid. Families in such areas must take every advisory seriously, heed evacuation notices without hesitation, and avoid the temptation to "wait and see." Experience has taught us that when it comes to natural disasters, delay can be fatal.

However, it would be dangerously misleading to assume that only those in informal settlements or high-risk areas are vulnerable. Recent tragedies have shown that disaster does not discriminate.

Just this Sunday afternoon, a former senior police officer lost his life in a landslide that struck his home in Kibagabaga, one of Kigali's best-planned neighbourhoods. If such a calamity can occur in an area considered secure and properly structured, then none of us can afford complacency.

Well-planned neighbourhoods may have better drainage systems and stronger building standards, but extreme weather events can overwhelm even the best infrastructure. Blocked drainage channels, loose construction materials, unattended trees, and unstable slopes nearby can quickly turn a safe environment into a danger zone.

Every household, regardless of location, must therefore conduct its own risk assessment--clearing gutters, securing rooftops, trimming vulnerable trees and ensuring that children are not playing in flood-prone areas during heavy storms.

Motorists, too, must exercise restraint. Flooded roads can conceal deep potholes or eroded surfaces. Driving through fast-moving water is a gamble that often ends badly. Lightning strikes, though unpredictable, demand that people avoid sheltering under isolated trees or handling metal objects in open spaces during storms.

Government agencies have over the years invested heavily in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems and relocation of families from high-risk zones. These efforts are commendable and have undoubtedly saved lives. Yet no system, however robust, can substitute for individual vigilance.

As the rains intensify, let us resist the temptation to normalise danger. Let us check on our neighbours, especially the elderly and those living alone. Let local leaders double down on community awareness and rapid response.