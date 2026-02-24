South Africa: Suspected IT Cable Fire At Cape Town International Halts International Flights

24 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

A suspected cable fire has disrupted Cape Town International Airport, as the Airports Company South Africa confirms a temporary halt of international flights.

Operations at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) have been disrupted following a fire on the landside of the terminal. While the blaze has been extinguished and all passengers and staff are reported to be safe, the incident has caused significant infrastructural and operational fallout.

Visual evidence from the scene (courtesy of x.com user @Darth_Martys) points to a major electrical fire, with images and video showing thick bundles of heavy cabling engulfed in flames within an exterior structural column, with fire and smoke venting from the top of the conduit.

Acsa media statement:Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) confirms that a fire occurred on the landside of the airport. The fire has been extinguished, and all passengers, staff and visitors are safe. Passenger safety remains our highest priority.We understand that this incident may have caused concern, and we urge all passengers and visitors to follow security instructions and proceed to designated places of safety as directed by airport personnel.The fire affected network and IT services, including airport WiFi and other essential systems. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted. International flights that have already landed are being processed. Passengers travelling on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.