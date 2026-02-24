Congo-Kinshasa: AFC/M23 Spokesperson Lt. Col Willy Ngoma Killed in Drone Attack

24 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

AFC/M23 military spokesperson Lt Col Willy Ngoma was killed in a drone attack by the Congolese army coalition on Tuesday, February 24, according to sources.

Reports about the attack emerged a few hours after rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka posted on X that Kinshasa had once again violated the ceasefire and "unleashed a total war across all front lines." According to Kanyuka, on Tuesday, at precisely 07:00, government coalition forces "launched savage and deliberate attacks against densely populated areas" of Kitendebwa, Kashihe, and Kiduveri, in the territory of Kalehe.

He said: "These criminal attacks, still ongoing, unequivocally demonstrate the Kinshasa regime's intent to sow terror, chaos, and death among civilian populations."

A few hours earlier, in another post on X, Kanyuka had said that since 2:43 a.m., drones of the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime indiscriminately bombed the town of Rubaya, "spreading terror and massacring innocent civilians."

"This barbaric act constitutes a crime against humanity as well as a war crime."

The New Times has contacted AFC/M23 for comment.

