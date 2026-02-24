Kenya: Govt to Launch SGR Extension From Naivasha to Kisumu By March 2026

24 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Kisumu — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension from Naivasha to Kisumu will be officially launched next month, with construction expected to be completed by June 2027, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga has announced.

Mainga spoke on Tuesday following a consultative meeting with the National Land Commission and Kisumu County leaders, focusing on land acquisition, compensation, and project readiness ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled between March 18 and 20.

The 12-month project, fully funded by the government, will link Kisumu to the existing SGR line at Naivasha. Preparatory works and surveys have already begun at the main Kisumu station site in Kibos, near the Kenya Pipeline Company depot.

The extension is expected to ease cargo movement, reduce transport costs, and boost trade with neighboring countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While the line has been designed for future electrification, Mainga said national power capacity must first be upgraded before electric trains can operate.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o welcomed the project as a historic milestone, noting it fulfills the original vision of linking the Kenyan coast to Lake Victoria.

He assured residents that the county government would work with the National Land Commission and local leaders to ensure transparency, public participation, and timely compensation during land acquisition.

The consultative meeting emphasized the importance of community engagement and proactive planning to prevent disputes that have previously delayed major infrastructure projects in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.